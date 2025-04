Memories

It's been a long time since I visited the bustling city of Waldo, FL (population 846). When I was in college, I would sometimes ride the train home instead of driving 300+ miles. I didn't recall the train station being this small!

For many years, AAA designated Waldo as a "Speed Trap" because a main road passes through town and the speed limit would drop from 55 to 35 quickly (with a cop waiting right there). They have since dismantled the police department.