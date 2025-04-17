Sign up
Photo 3616
Father and son
While taking a short break from the game, our son confers with our grandson about strategy.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Danette Thompson
@danette
Tags
football
,
father
,
son
,
grandson
gloria jones
ace
Sweet.
April 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a precious scene and moment.
April 17th, 2025
