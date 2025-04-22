Previous
The Scenic Route by danette
Photo 3620

The Scenic Route

If you go to Fort George Island, FL to see the Kingsley Plantation, you can take the direct route or the twice as long route through the forest.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Danette Thompson

Joan Robillard
Beautiful
April 22nd, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautiful fav!
April 22nd, 2025  
Aimee Ann
Enticing us to walk through the archway. Lovely
April 22nd, 2025  
