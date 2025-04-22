Sign up
Previous
Photo 3620
The Scenic Route
If you go to Fort George Island, FL to see the Kingsley Plantation, you can take the direct route or the twice as long route through the forest.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
3
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3858
photos
131
followers
124
following
991% complete
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
Tags
florida
,
jacksonville
,
plantation
,
kingsley
,
fortgeorgeisland
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 22nd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
April 22nd, 2025
Aimee Ann
Enticing us to walk through the archway. Lovely
April 22nd, 2025
