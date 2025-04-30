Previous
Take a knee by danette
Photo 3624

Take a knee

At our grandson's football game last night, one of the players was injured. I was glad to see them learn to take a knee while the player was down (probably twisted an ankle).
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Danette Thompson

