Photo 3625
Photo 3625
Not the Blue Angles
The Blue Angles are in town for an air show this weekend. They are practicing from a local airport. We enjoyed the local aircraft coming and going. We did see the Blue Angles once.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
1
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3625
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
airplane
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot, not quite as fast as a Blue Angel I think.
May 1st, 2025
