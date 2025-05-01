Previous
Not the Blue Angles by danette
Photo 3625

Not the Blue Angles

The Blue Angles are in town for an air show this weekend. They are practicing from a local airport. We enjoyed the local aircraft coming and going. We did see the Blue Angles once.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Danette Thompson

Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot, not quite as fast as a Blue Angel I think.
May 1st, 2025  
