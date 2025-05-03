Sign up
Previous
Photo 3627
Formation
The first three Blue Angels jets took off in formation. Hoping to see some of the air show tomorrow.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
blue
,
angels
,
jets
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant photo.
May 3rd, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Crystal clear capture of these beauties!
May 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot.
May 3rd, 2025
