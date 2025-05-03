Previous
Formation by danette
Photo 3627

Formation

The first three Blue Angels jets took off in formation. Hoping to see some of the air show tomorrow.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
gloria jones ace
Brilliant photo.
May 3rd, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Crystal clear capture of these beauties!
May 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot.
May 3rd, 2025  
