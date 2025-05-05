Previous
No Jumping by danette
No Jumping

The sign clearly states not to jump from the pier.
5th May 2025

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Thom Mitchell ace
Great shot! Great commentary! :)
May 5th, 2025  
