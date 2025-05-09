Previous
Friday night by danette
Friday night

A rather static photo, but I enjoy sitting under the lights and palm trees for dinner. A little music to add to the mood.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
