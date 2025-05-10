Previous
Flocks of birds by danette
Flocks of birds

With the water in the Everglades at the lowest in ten years, I heard the birds were there in high numbers. The fish have no place to escape! I was in awe of all the birds!
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Danette Thompson

Joan Robillard
Wonderful
May 10th, 2025  
gloria jones
Wow...Outstanding capture
May 10th, 2025  
KV
Wow! That must have been awesome to see.
May 10th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
how beautiful
May 10th, 2025  
