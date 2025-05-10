Sign up
Photo 3632
Flocks of birds
With the water in the Everglades at the lowest in ten years, I heard the birds were there in high numbers. The fish have no place to escape! I was in awe of all the birds!
10th May 2025
10th May 25
4
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3870
photos
132
followers
124
following
995% complete
Tags
birds
,
florida
,
everglades
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Outstanding capture
May 10th, 2025
KV
ace
Wow! That must have been awesome to see.
May 10th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how beautiful
May 10th, 2025
