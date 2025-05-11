Previous
Happy Mother's Day! by danette
Happy Mother's Day!

Went to the beach this morning to see the sunrise. We met up with my brother-in-law and his wife, then had breakfast. Fun way to start the day.
Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Beautiful capture
May 11th, 2025  
Fabulous capture and way to start the day. Happy Mother's Day Danette!
May 11th, 2025  
Happy Mother's Day
May 11th, 2025  
