Previous
Photo 3634
He's watching
Most American alligators are lazy and won't bother you if you don't bother them.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
2
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
alligator
,
florida
,
everglades
,
ndao34
Mags
ace
That is until stupid people start feeding them and then their dog or child disappears. Nice capture!
May 12th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool!
May 12th, 2025
