Pioneer life can be hard

We visited Marco Island, Florida today and ventured to the historical museum. What a great day! We then drove to the oldest cemetery on the island. The founds of the area, the Collier family, lost three boys to drowning--ages 8,6 and 4. It was obviously heartbreaking to their father who had lost their mother 2 years before.

I know my own great-grandparents lost 3 sons (on 2 different occasions) to drowning.