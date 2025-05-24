Sign up
Previous
Photo 3637
Royal Poinciana
If it is May, I need to post at least one Royal Poinciana in bloom.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
3
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
3875
photos
131
followers
124
following
996% complete
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
tree
,
sky
,
royal
,
flowers
,
orange
,
florida
,
poinciana
Joan Robillard
ace
Always beautiful
May 24th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic photo...gorgeous colors
May 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely!
May 24th, 2025
