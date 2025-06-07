Township 32 S, Range 26 E, Section 16

My great-grandfather had a deed for 120 acres in this location. I was able to plot it on a map. Found this old road. I wonder if that is where he used to drive his old Model T to church? Later, we were sitting outside the Historical Society (which was closed) and a lady flagged me down. She is a life-long resident of this community, born a few years after my great-grandfather died. She asked his name and I told her where they were buried (at the church they helped found). She knew the name because she goes to the same church! That was a fun conversation.