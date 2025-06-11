Previous
Lake Mineola by danette
Photo 3645

Lake Mineola

Located in Clermont, Florida, they have a beautiful park on the lake front.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot.
June 12th, 2025  
