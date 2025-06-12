Previous
Mead Botanical Garden by danette
Mead Botanical Garden

A fun find in the greater Orlando area.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Danette Thompson

OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Mags ace
Beautiful scene! I don't think I ever went there.
June 17th, 2025  
