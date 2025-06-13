The Heart of Sebring

HGTV's most recent Hometown Takeover. It was founded in 1912 and has a cute downtown area on a circle that was just declining. As a child, we used to often go to the neighboring town of Lake Placid to water ski. We would go to the "big town" of Sebring to get things that Lake Placid didn't have, such as a movie theater. Still, I didn't know there was a downtown circle area until maybe 15 years ago. Highway 27 goes through town just to the west of downtown, which was probably a major reason for the decline over the years.

I was really glad to see that they chose Sebring for the makeover. They did a great job. It was lively. The shop owners seemed very happy. The restaurants were busy. I hope it stays that way!

This is actually the second Hometown Makeover town we have seen. When we were in Denver, we went to Fort Morgan.