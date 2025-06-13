Previous
The Heart of Sebring by danette
Photo 3647

The Heart of Sebring

HGTV's most recent Hometown Takeover. It was founded in 1912 and has a cute downtown area on a circle that was just declining. As a child, we used to often go to the neighboring town of Lake Placid to water ski. We would go to the "big town" of Sebring to get things that Lake Placid didn't have, such as a movie theater. Still, I didn't know there was a downtown circle area until maybe 15 years ago. Highway 27 goes through town just to the west of downtown, which was probably a major reason for the decline over the years.
I was really glad to see that they chose Sebring for the makeover. They did a great job. It was lively. The shop owners seemed very happy. The restaurants were busy. I hope it stays that way!
This is actually the second Hometown Makeover town we have seen. When we were in Denver, we went to Fort Morgan.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
They do some great makeovers. This one looks really nice.
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact