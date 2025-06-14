Previous
Sadie Kahn Memorial Park by danette
Photo 3649

Sadie Kahn Memorial Park

Located in Sebring, Florida. It was not part of the Hometown Makeover. It was a beautiful park in the middle of town named after one of the pioneers who arrived in 1923.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking artwork.
June 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact