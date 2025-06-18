Sign up
Photo 3654
Celebrating a Life
Family gathered to celebrate the life of my brother-in-law yesterday. His request was to have a drink at one of his favorite places.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
3893
photos
131
followers
123
following
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
Tags
florida
,
jupiter
,
waterway
