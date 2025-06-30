Sign up
Photo 3660
Morning Awakens
Lovely clouds over the river at sunrise.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
water
,
boats
,
clouds
,
florida
,
steinhatchee
Mags
ace
A very beautiful scene!
June 30th, 2025
