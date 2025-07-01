Sign up
Photo 3661
Beware the storms
When out on the Gulf in the summer, it is very important to monitor the storms.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
water
clouds
rain
florida
storms
gulf
Paula Fontanini
Impressive clouds and a spectacular capture!
July 1st, 2025
