Marina Art by danette
Photo 3662

Marina Art

The marina in Steinhatchee has been rebuilt after Hurricane Helene. Storm surge was as high as the second floor, damaging all of their merchandise. I especially like the artwork facing the river. Is that considered "street art"? :-)
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Danette Thompson

Mags ace
A beautiful scene!
July 2nd, 2025  
Cathy
Glad restored from the storm. Seem too frequent these days. Mural adds nice color to the building.
July 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 2nd, 2025  
