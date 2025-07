Addison Mizner

Famous architect who brought the Mediterranean style of homes to Florida. He was responsible for designing many of the first homes on Palm Beach. This home is in an old section of Boca Raton. Boca credits him for making Boca what it is today. This section of Boca was built in the mid-1920's, right when the Florida land boom was about to bust. Thankful that there are still a number of his homes still standing and have reached the National Register of Historic Homes.