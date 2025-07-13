Previous
Woodpecker by danette
Photo 3667

Woodpecker

Usually, they are hidden in the branches and fly off quickly. This one was chirping loudly in my neighbor's tree.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such a beauty.
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact