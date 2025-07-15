Previous
Shrouded in Mystery by danette
Photo 3668

Shrouded in Mystery

Caught the moon this morning wrapped in clouds.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Simply Beautiful.. I’m a sucker of anything blue❤️⭐️
July 15th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful capture fv!
July 15th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Such a great moon capture
July 15th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture.
July 15th, 2025  
