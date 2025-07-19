Sign up
Photo 3669
Growing Up
Our youngest grandson is turning six. He has quite the personality!
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
2
1
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
birthday
boy
grandson
Diana
He sure looks like quite a fun character 😄
July 20th, 2025
gloria jones
So cute!
July 20th, 2025
