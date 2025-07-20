Previous
What Was Old is New by danette
What Was Old is New

Once a 100-year-old Lutheran Church, it is now a luxury steakhouse in downtown Ft. Lauderdale. At least they kept the exterior intact.
Also, thankful that our church has revitalized the oldest church downtown and it is now very vibrant!
Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
An impressive building. Sad its not a church any more, but good it's not been demolished!
July 20th, 2025  
Amazing looking building.
July 20th, 2025  
Interesting transition from a church to a restaurant...great looking historical building. Nice capture
July 20th, 2025  
