Previous
Photo 3672
Creatures from the Blue Lagoon
No place better to be than the pool on a hot summer day.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
5
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3910
photos
129
followers
121
following
1006% complete
View this month »
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boys
,
pool
,
swimming
,
grandsons
Allison Williams
ace
That looks so refreshing!
July 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks like fun
July 30th, 2025
GaryW
They seem to be enjoying it very much!
July 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great way to beat the heat.
July 31st, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Amen! Fun post!
July 31st, 2025
