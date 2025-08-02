Previous
Where there is smoke there is fire by danette
Photo 3673

Where there is smoke there is fire

Given the total lack of rain this summer (our rainy season), it is not surprising there is a fire out in the Everglades.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
August 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact