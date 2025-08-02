Sign up
Photo 3673
Where there is smoke there is fire
Given the total lack of rain this summer (our rainy season), it is not surprising there is a fire out in the Everglades.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
1
0
Danette Thompson
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
water
smoke
everglades
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
August 2nd, 2025
