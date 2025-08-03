Previous
Went for a ride by danette
Photo 3675

Went for a ride

Went into the Everglades in an area we haven't been in a while. We tried to see if it was closer to the fires, but it was not. We could still see the smoke. Hoping we get some rain today!
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

vaidas ace
Great details
August 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact