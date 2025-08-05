Previous
Cloudless Sulphur by danette
Cloudless Sulphur

Was fun to see many dozen butterflies around these trees.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Danette Thompson

Lou Ann ace
What a lovely capture. He’s camouflaged so well.
August 5th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
August 5th, 2025  
