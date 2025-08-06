Previous
Another butterfly by danette
Another butterfly

Both this one and the one yesterday appear to be Cloudless Sulphurs. I have only seen them in yellow.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Danette Thompson

@danette
Beautiful!
August 6th, 2025  
Lovely
August 6th, 2025  
