Photo 3680
Port Everglades bound
The ships were stacked up in the ocean today, on their way to Port Everglades. Not many beachgoers since school starts tomorrow. Parking options galore!
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shop
,
beach
,
florida
,
fortlauderdale
