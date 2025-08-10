Previous
Port Everglades bound by danette
Photo 3680

Port Everglades bound

The ships were stacked up in the ocean today, on their way to Port Everglades. Not many beachgoers since school starts tomorrow. Parking options galore!
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1008% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact