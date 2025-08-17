Sign up
Previous
Photo 3683
Sunday Funday
The Marlin statue in front of the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame caught my eye today.
More blue skies with no rain! Our worst drought in 30 years.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
3921
photos
129
followers
120
following
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
Tags
statue
,
florida
,
marlin
,
igfa
