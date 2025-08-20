Previous
More Fires by danette
Photo 3686

More Fires

Yesterday, 2 more fires broke out in the Everglades not far from our town. In less than 24 hours, 20,000 acres burned. This lack of rain is just crazy.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
they help to make nice pics though...
August 21st, 2025  
