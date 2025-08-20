Sign up
Photo 3686
More Fires
Yesterday, 2 more fires broke out in the Everglades not far from our town. In less than 24 hours, 20,000 acres burned. This lack of rain is just crazy.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
sunset
,
fires
,
florida
,
everglades
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
they help to make nice pics though...
August 21st, 2025
