Glorious Rain! by danette
Glorious Rain!

A view to the west in the Everglades where the Mile Marker 39 fire has been burning. This is a significant rainfall, so hopefully the fire will be out. Need this rain desperately!
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Danette Thompson

Thom Mitchell ace
When you've had enough, send some our way … though I don't think you could get "more than enough" if you've been as dry as we have for as long as we have!
August 23rd, 2025  
