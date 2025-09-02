Sign up
Photo 3695
Downtown Ft. Lauderdale
Hard to believe I have never been on this street. What a lovely area with large trees, quiet streets and old, historic buildings.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
bridge
,
railroad
,
florida
,
fortlauderdale
,
newriver
