The Davie School by danette
Photo 3698

The Davie School

Built in 1918. It served as an elementary school until the late 1970s. A friend lived nearby, and we would ride horses right here. While Davie is still known as a "cow town" and holds rodeos, there has been considerable growth.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Danette Thompson

