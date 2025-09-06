Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3698
The Davie School
Built in 1918. It served as an elementary school until the late 1970s. A friend lived nearby, and we would ride horses right here. While Davie is still known as a "cow town" and holds rodeos, there has been considerable growth.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3936
photos
130
followers
121
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
building
,
florida
,
elementary
,
davie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close