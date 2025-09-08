Previous
Past-Present-Future by danette
Photo 3700

Past-Present-Future

A mural representing the town of Davie, FL. It used to be very agricultural. Not so much, anymore, but they do like to hold onto their roots.
https://olddavieschool.org/mural-serves-as-unique-tribute-to-davie-history/
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact