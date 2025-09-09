Previous
Sailboat Bend by danette
Photo 3701

Sailboat Bend

This relatively untouched area of Ft. Lauderdale sits on the North Fork of the New River.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact