Previous
Photo 3702
Rainy Friday
A quick phone shot. Thankful for the rain this week!
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3940
photos
131
followers
122
following
1014% complete
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25+
Taken
12th September 2025 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
rain
gloria jones
ace
Pretty shot and fall colors
September 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 12th, 2025
