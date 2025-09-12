Previous
Rainy Friday by danette
Photo 3702

Rainy Friday

A quick phone shot. Thankful for the rain this week!
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1014% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Pretty shot and fall colors
September 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact