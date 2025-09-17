Sign up
Previous
Photo 3705
Minneapolis
Thankful to have gotten this photo of the historical parts of Minneapolis without even realizing it until I saw it on my computer.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
minnesota
,
minneapolis
GaryW
It is a beautiful photograph of the city!
September 18th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice cityscape
September 18th, 2025
