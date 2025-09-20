Previous
Marjorie McNeely Conservatory by danette
Photo 3707

Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

A long-time friend suggested a visit to this "zoo" when I was in town. Little did I know that there was a conservatory that looked exactly like one I have in my Snow Village collection.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1015% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
How cool! What a beautiful conservatory!
September 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact