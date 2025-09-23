Sign up
Previous
Photo 3712
I Stop for Churches
Assumption Catholic Church in St. Paul. I did not go in, but thought the exterior was beautiful. They started construction in 1871,and it was modeled after the Ludwigkirche in Munich.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
0
0
Danette Thompson
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3950
photos
128
followers
120
following
