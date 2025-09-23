Previous
I Stop for Churches by danette
Photo 3712

I Stop for Churches

Assumption Catholic Church in St. Paul. I did not go in, but thought the exterior was beautiful. They started construction in 1871,and it was modeled after the Ludwigkirche in Munich.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Danette Thompson

@danette
