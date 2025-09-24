Previous
Merriam Street Bridge by danette
Photo 3713

Merriam Street Bridge

Per Wikipedia:
Merriam Street Bridge is a truss bridge that spans the east channel of the Mississippi River between Nicollet Island and the east bank of the river in Minneapolis. The bridge was originally built in 1887 by King Iron Bridge Company.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Danette Thompson

@danette
September 24th, 2025  
