Duluth Minnesota North and South Pier Lighthouses by danette
Photo 3717

Duluth Minnesota North and South Pier Lighthouses

Located on Lake Superior. The North Lighthouse is now owned by a non-profit organization. This is one of the most dangerous approaches in all of the Great Lakes.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Danette Thompson

@danette
gloria jones ace
Great shot and timing with the wave
September 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous splash and scene.
September 28th, 2025  
