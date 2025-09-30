Sign up
Previous
Photo 3719
Mary Tyler Moore House
The exterior of this house was used in the Mary Tyler Moore Show. It is in a beautiful neighborhood. Apparently, it has 9 bedrooms, 9 baths and 9500 square feet. It is worth about $2.5 million.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
2
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
minnesota
,
minneapolis
,
marytylermoore
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Ooh, it looks wonderful.
September 30th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
What a beautiful home — wow! Great shot, Danette!
September 30th, 2025
