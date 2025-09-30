Previous
Mary Tyler Moore House by danette
Photo 3719

Mary Tyler Moore House

The exterior of this house was used in the Mary Tyler Moore Show. It is in a beautiful neighborhood. Apparently, it has 9 bedrooms, 9 baths and 9500 square feet. It is worth about $2.5 million.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1018% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Ooh, it looks wonderful.
September 30th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
What a beautiful home — wow! Great shot, Danette!
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact