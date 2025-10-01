Sign up
Photo 3720
Welcome October!
Hoping for some cooler weather. Just glad that Hurricane Imelda has gone to sea. Those "I" storms seem to always be trouble. Another 2 months and hurricane season will be behind us.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
3
3
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3959
photos
128
followers
120
following
1019% complete
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
autumn
,
pumpkins
,
wisconsin
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful barn and all those pumpkins
October 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 2nd, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
Such a beautiful scene.
October 2nd, 2025
