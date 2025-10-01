Previous
Welcome October! by danette
Welcome October!

Hoping for some cooler weather. Just glad that Hurricane Imelda has gone to sea. Those "I" storms seem to always be trouble. Another 2 months and hurricane season will be behind us.
Danette Thompson

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful barn and all those pumpkins
October 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 2nd, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
Such a beautiful scene.
October 2nd, 2025  
