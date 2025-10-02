Previous
Stillwater Lift Bridge by danette
Photo 3721

Stillwater Lift Bridge

Another view of this lift bridge built in 1931. It crosses the St. Croix River from Stillwater, MN to Wisconsin. This photo is taken from the Wisconsin side with Stillwater in the background. It is a pedestrian bridge.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1019% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very nice bridge
October 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact