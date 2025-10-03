Previous
Polar Bears by danette
Photo 3722

Polar Bears

My first time seeing them, so have to add them to my project! Taken through glass.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Danette Thompson

OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Diana ace
Amazing capture with wonderful reflections! You did a fabulous job through glass.
October 3rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute capture and I love the reflections.
October 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 3rd, 2025  
