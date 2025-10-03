Sign up
Previous
Photo 3722
Polar Bears
My first time seeing them, so have to add them to my project! Taken through glass.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
3
3
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3960
photos
128
followers
120
following
1019% complete
Tags
zoo
,
bears
,
polar
,
minnesota
Diana
ace
Amazing capture with wonderful reflections! You did a fabulous job through glass.
October 3rd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute capture and I love the reflections.
October 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 3rd, 2025
